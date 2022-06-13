TOPEKA (KSNT)- A former K-State basketball assistant coach is headed to Northern Illinois University.

Shane Southwell was an assistant coach on Bruce Weber’s staff at Kansas State for the last two seasons. He was also a graduate assistant for the Wildcats from 2017-2019.

He played for Coach Weber in Manhattan from 2010-2014. He helped get the ‘Cats to the NCAA tournament four times and played a key role in K-State winning its first men’s basketball Big 12 regular season title in the 2012-13 season.

Southwell also served as temporary head coach for a game last season when Bruce Weber was in COVID-19 protocols. He will join head coach Rashon Burno at NIU.