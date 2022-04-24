PASCO COUNTY, FL (KSNT) — Byron Pringle, a former K-State Wildcat and Kansas City Chief, was arrested on Saturday night and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, according to NFL.com.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer saw Pringle “performing a donut” in his Dodge Charger. Pringle was in the car with another man and a child. Police say his driver’s license was also suspended on Feb. 10 and more recently on March 7 of this year, when Pringle didn’t pay a traffic ticket.

When Pringle was told he was under arrest he “became verbally confrontational,” according to the arrest record filed by the FHP officer.

Pringle spent four years with the Chiefs and was signed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears in March. A Bears spokesperson confirmed to the Chicago Sun Times that the team was aware of the arrest, but provided no comment.