MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Former K-State football player Derick Newton has died at age 21, according to the Manhattan Mercury.

Newton left the program at the beginning of October.

Other teammates have taken to social media to express their condolences.

Too many goodbyes this year. Check on your loved ones #LLDN 🖤🦍 — Malik⁴🕵🏽‍♂️ (@Leekfor6) October 29, 2020

This one hurt but imma stay strong for you bruh. 💔 #LLDN — Kirmari Gainous (@_MarriiG) October 29, 2020

This is a developing story.