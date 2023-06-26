MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- A former K-State lineman is all over social media on Monday.

Abdul Beecham spent three seasons at K-State from 2016-2018. He plans to welcome a baby into his family soon.

On Monday, Beecham posted a video of their gender reveal for the baby they’re expecting on TikTok. The video has gone viral all over social media.

Why? That would be because Beecham, an offensive lineman now playing in the XFL, jumped immediately into ‘pass block’ mode when the blue confetti shot open for the gender reveal.

While his partner jumped up and down with her hands in the air, the lineman did what he knows best and got into a low stance as if protecting a quarterback. Watch it on TikTok here.

As of Monday afternoon, the video has over 1.5 million views on TikTok. It’s popular on Twitter, too. The official NFL account even posted it, saying, ‘He went straight into pass protection mode.’

Beecham played in 33 games with the Wildcats. He was also signed by the Chiefs at one point in 2019.