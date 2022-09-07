CHICAGO, Ill. (KSNW) — Former Kansas State and Abilene High School offensive lineman Cody Whitehair was named a team captain of the Chicago Bears on Wednesday.

The NFL season is set to kick off on Thursday, and many teams are naming their team captains. First-year head coach named Whitehair, linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive lineman Robert Quinn, and quarterback Justin Fields as team captains ahead of their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Whitehair played on both the offensive and defensive line for Abilene High School. During his senior season, he was credited with 81 total tackles and 15 sacks on the season, and helped Abilene to a 10-1 record in 2010.

He then went on to Kansas State, where he was a starter in 2012 and 2013 at the guard position. His final two seasons, he moved to the tackle position.

He was drafted by the Bears in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. It was by way of injuries to other offensive linemen for the Bears that led to Whitehair starting all 16 games at the center position.

Whitehair was named to the 2019 Pro Bowl , becoming the first Bears center since Olin Kreutz to play in the Pro Bowl, and he was the only Bears player to play every offensive snap in that game.

He signed a five-year extension with the Bears on Sept. 1, 2019, worth $52.5 million.

The Bears are scheduled to open the season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 11. The game will air locally in Chicago on Fox. You can stream the game through NFL Sunday Ticket.