CHICAGO (KSNT)- Former K-State pitcher Jordan Wicks got the call that just about every baseball player dreams of growing up.

Wicks is being pulled up to the MLB from Triple-A with the Chicago Cubs. Wicks was a first round draft pick in 2021. He had 3.55 ERA and a 7-0 record while splitting time in Double-A and Triple-A this season.

Wicks spent three seasons with the Wildcats, earning All-American status and First-Team All Big 12 honors. His strikeout total in 2021 led the Big 12 and set the program record for strikeouts in a single-season.

Wicks is a 6-foot-3 left handed pitcher originally from Conway, Arkansas.