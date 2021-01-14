Kansas native, former Wildcat drafted to Kansas City’s NWSL team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Kansas native and K-State’s all-star senior midfielder Brookelynn Entz was selected at No. 38 in Wednesday’s Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League draft.

A Newton native, Entz owns 28 career, season and single-match records for K-State and is the University’s all-time leading scorer, according to K-State Athletics.

In the 2020 season, Entz was named All-Big 12 First Team and led the Wildcats with 630 minutes played in eight games.

KC NWSL Assistant Coach Lucas Rodriguez congratulated Entz along with the other draft picks on Twitter.

“We are so thrilled to have you all on board, you will LOVE KC!” Rodriguez wrote. “Hope you enjoy this special moment with your loved ones, we will see you soon!”

Kansas City will start its training camp on Feb. 1 as they prepare for April’s 2021 Challenge Cup and the regular season that follows.