KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – A former K-State men’s basketball player is heading to the Final Four.

The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Texas Longhorns in the Elite 8 to reach the NCAA tournament semifinals. On that Miami team is guard Nijel Pack, who spent two seasons on K-State’s roster.

Pack transferred from the Wildcats after the resignation of former K-State head coach Bruce Weber. As a sophomore in Manhattan, Pack averaged 17.4 points.

Pack, who averages 13.4 points for the Hurricanes, is now headed to the Final Four.