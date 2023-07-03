BIRMINGHAM, AL. (KSNT) – The Birmingham Stallions are back-to-back United States Football League (USFL) champions.

A former K-State football player was on the field as the confetti fell after the Stallions beat the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday.

Eiljah Sullivan, who played linebacker at K-State from 2015-2020, helped the Stallions win their second championship in a row.

Sullivan recorded three tackles in the championship game, one for a loss. He finished with 32 tackles on the season, including a season-high 9 tackles on May 13.

After his career at K-State, Sullivan spent time with the 49ers, Chiefs and Jaguars, before playing with the Stallions in 2023.