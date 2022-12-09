MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football had four players named All-Americans following a Big 12 Championship-winning season.

Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe was named a first team member by the Athletic. Running back Deuce Vaughn was also named a first team member by the Athletic.

Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named a second-team member by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America.

Wide receiver Malik Knowles was named a second-team CBS Sports All-American.

K-State’s final football game of the 2022 season is against No. 5 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31.