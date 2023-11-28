MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State volleyball did not receive an NCAA tournament bid, but the ‘Cats are still collecting some end-of-year recognition.

On Tuesday, four K-State volleyball players were listed on the Big 12’s all-conference awards.

Senior Aliyah Carter was named to the All-Big 12 First Team. Syndey Bolding and Mackenzie Morris were given second team honors, while Aniyah Clinton made the league’s All-Rookie team.

Wildcat volleyball finished 16-11 overall, and 10-8 in conference play, in the program’s first year under head coach Jason Mansfield.