INDIANAPOLIS (KSNT) – K-State could have its second-most players attending the NFL Combine.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Deuce Vaughn, Julius Brents and Malik Knowles were all invited to the 2023 NFL Combine, the NFL announced Wednesday. It is the most Wildcats selected to participate in the NFL Combine since five K-State players attended in 2013.

The Combine runs February 28-March 6, with on-field workouts inside Lucas Oil Stadium from March 2-5. Those workouts will be televised live on NFL Network.

The NFL Draft will be in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.