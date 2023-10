AUSTIN (KSNT)- K-State’s trip to Texas to take on the Longhorns just got even bigger.

FOX announced its ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ show will be hosted in Austin before the Wildcats take on Texas. The national college football show was just in Lawrence for KU’s game against Oklahoma.

K-State and Texas will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

K-State improved to 6-2 with a 41-0 win against Houston on Saturday.