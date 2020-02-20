Frustration boils in Wildcats’ loss to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TX (KSNT) – The Kansas State Wildcats dropped their 6th straight game 69-62 to Texas Tech. Xavier Sneed led the Wildcats with 15 points but left the game in the final minute with an injury. Bruce Weber told reporters during the postgame press conference that Sneed “cramped.”
Tempers flared in the second half when Cartier Diarra was seen yelling towards coach Bruce Weber, which resulted in Weber tossing a stool at the floor.
K-State is now 9-17 on the season and 2-11 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats return home on Saturday to host Texas.