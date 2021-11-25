GAME PREVIEW: K-State wraps up regular season at Texas

AUSTIN, TX. (KSNT)- Texas football was ranked 21st in the preseason AP poll, but this season has not gone how they expected.

The Longhorns have lost their last six games. Including a home loss to Kansas that KXAN sports director Roger Wallace says, “broke something.”

“Not a lot of confidence…It’s not like the stadium’s gonna be rocking Friday morning. I think everyone’s kind of curious to see what kind of crowd there’s going to be at 11 a.m. after Thanksgiving on this losing streak,” Roger Wallace said.

To make matters worse for UT, they found out two days after the loss to Kansas that their starting running back, Bijan Robinson, was out for the season.

“Bijan’s by far their best player, so you take your best player off the team and obviously it’s a big loss and it hurts the quarterbacks,” Wallace said.

A loss to West Virginia last week means Texas cannot make a bowl game, even with a win against K-State on Friday. It’s only the fourth time in the last 23 seasons they’ll go without a bowl.

Despite the disastrous turn their season has taken though, this Texas team has shown no signs of quitting. One factor that could motivate them this week is their need for a win in order to guarantee they don’t finish in last place in the Big 12.

“All that said, there’s no reason to believe that this team’s not going to show up,” Wallace said. “They don’t want to lay an egg at home in their final game of the season. I do think they’ll come out and play motivated.”