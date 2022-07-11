MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT)- K-State Athletics is has three big athletic facility projects in the works, and at least one of them is ahead of schedule.

The Wildcats’ new indoor football facility was projected to be completed by the start of 2023. K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor says that goal should be met with time to spare.

Taylor says the new indoor football facility is now expected to be complete in November. The university is also working on an Olympic training center and a new volleyball arena, which Taylor says should both be complete in June of 2023.

“Both are moving along pretty well,” Taylor said. “Excited about where they’re headed.”

The Olympic training center is expected to be used by 12 of K-State’s 16 athletic programs. Taylor expects the new additions to make an impact on K-State’s performance in a number of sports.

“It puts us in a position, from a recruiting perspective, to get the best opportunity to be successful,” Taylor said. “From K-State’s perspective I think we’re in a good spot. I think the Big 12 is in a good spot. I think we’re stronger than we were a year ago, and I think it’s just going to continue to get better.”

The K-State AD says the donors deserve tons of credit for making this happen.

“We don’t get state funding,” Taylor said. “Every facility we’ve built, we built on the support of our donors. Our donors are tremendous.”

He says their original fundraising goal for these projects was $85 million, but K-State donors provided even more than that when a rise in prices provided additional funding.

“We’ve been very fortunate for a number of years to have the donors that support K-State and believe in our mission,” Taylor said. “[They] believe in what we’re trying to do, believe in supporting the student athletes and understanding the importance of quality facilities.”

K-State’s new volleyball facility will seat 3,100 fans. You can read more about the ongoing projects here.