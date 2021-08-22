Gene Taylor hopeful K-State can allow full capacity

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State athletic director Gene Taylor hopes Bill Snyder Family Stadium can return to full capacity for the Wildcats’ home opener on Saturday, Sept. 11.

“Were planning on normal operations,” Taylor said. “If things change and it gets worse where the county sets some restrictions, we’ll certainly be able to pivot with that.”

Taylor says he hopes the number of K-State athletes who have been vaccinated will send a message to the public.

“We have a pretty high level of vaccination for our athletes. Hopefully people will see the importance of that,” Taylor said. “We hope our fans will do what they’re asked to do, in terms of wearing masks.”

He said the athletic department is following protocols set on campus, as well as guidance from their own doctors and medical staff, plus the county.

“Our goal and our hope is to play a regular football season in front of as many fans as we possibly can,” Taylor said.

K-State’s first game is in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Stanford. They will play Southern Illinois in their home opener on the 11th.