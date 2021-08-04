Gene Taylor joining CFP selection committee

MANHATTAN (KSNT)- K-State athletic director Gene Taylor will join the college football playoff selection committee. College football playoff executive director Bill Hancock announced Wednesday that Taylor will serve a three-year term on the committee, starting this season.

The committee Taylor joins is tasked with choosing the four best college football teams to participate in the college football playoff for the national championship.

Taylor will replace University of Texas athletic director, Chris Del Conte.

“Gene is well respected and will be an excellent member of the committee,” Hancock told K-State athletics. “We look forward to welcoming him to the group.”

“I am grateful to be selected to serve on the CFP Selection Committee, and I look forward to this exciting opportunity,” Taylor said to K-State Athletics. “I appreciate the Big 12 nominating me. The committee has a very important job to select the best football teams, and I am thrilled to be a part of this process.”

Taylor has been the director of athletics at K-State since 2017, before coming to Manhattan he made stops at the University of Iowa and North Dakota State.

Taylor joins twelve others on the CFP selection committee.