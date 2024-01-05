COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KSNT)- Collin Klein isn’t typically very active on social media.

On Friday, the former K-State offensive coordinator posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the first time since April 2022.

Klein, who accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M shortly after the end of the 2023 regular season, said goodbye to the place he called home for so long with a lengthy message to Wildcat friends and fans.

“The last 14 years have been beyond special,” Klein said. “I thank God everyday for bringing me to Kansas State.” The relationships, memories, lessons, challenges and joys are too many to count.”

Klein’s connection to K-State football runs much deeper than your average coach. Prior to joining the Wildcats’ staff, Klein played quarterback for them from 2009-2012, winning a Big 12 title and being named a Heisman Trophy finalist.

He returned to Manhattan in 2014 and served in a few different roles on the coaching staff before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022. He then helped Kansas State win its first Big 12 title since his playing days.

“K-State didn’t just give me a job but it gave me a mission,” Klein said. “That mission is taking care of people, not letting anyone put limitations on what you can accomplish, and being the toughest minded competitor out there is what K-State is all about. I hope I was able to impart this to every player I had the privilege to work with.”

Klein’s message thanked the players he coached, Bill Snyder, Chris Klieman and others. The decision to leave K-State was not an easy one.

“There is never a perfect time for change and growth but I do feel this is the time,” he said. “With K-State it is never good bye, merely see you later! We love you K-State Family and we will always bleed Purple!”

K-State promoted offensive line coach Conor Riley and hired Matt Wells from Oklahoma to take over as the leaders of the offense.

