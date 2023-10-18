KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- Jerome Tang spoke with reports about a variety of topics on Wednesday in Kansas City at Big 12 Media Day ahead of the 2023-24 season.

One of those topics included a recent trip to Boulder, Colorado for Tang and his staff to visit with Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders.

“He’s the CEO of a multi-million dollar corporation,” Tang said. “There are a lot of things, him having done this awhile and the team that he has around him… there are a lot of things about the business that he sees and his team sees that as somebody new coming up I may not see.”

Tang says the conversations were valuable despite Sanders coaching a different sport.

“I wanted to talk to him and find out, what am I missing? What’s around the corner that I’m not seeing?” Tang said. “I’m looking forward to working with them and just learning about how to be a better CEO.

K-State assistant coach Jareem Dowling discussed the trip on K-Nation on Sunday.

