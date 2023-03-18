GREENSBORO, NC (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang is unlike any other coach in the sport.

That’s been known for a while, but a recent viral video of the first-year head coach grooving to music with his players in the locker room has put Tang into a national spotlight.

The abnormal energy of a head coach – like jumping on the scorers’ table after beating rival Kansas – is something that his players are drawn to.

“We love him. I love him. I’d do anything for Coach Tang and this coaching staff,” senior guard Markquis Nowell said. “He was the first person to believe in our visions. He’s like an open book, you can tell him anything. He just one of one… he’s different.”

Tang has been blazing his own trail by being more involved in every aspect of the program, like jumping into the crowd after wins to join in the Wabash Cannonball.

“He just helps us a lot,” senior forward Keyontae Johnson said. “He just gives us the energy we need before the game. He’s a great mentor, he wants to see us grow as men on and off the court. He cares for us, he knows what it takes to get us to turn up before the game. We use it to our advantage.”

K-State plays Kentucky Sunday at 1:40 p.m. The winner will play the winner of Marquette and Michigan State in the Sweet Sixteen.