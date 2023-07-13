ARLINGTON, TX. (KSNT) – The open transfer portal caused chaos in college football for a while.

K-State head coach Chris Klieman and his staff have adapted. Klieman likes how the portal gives players a chance to be happier and not wait to play. K-State doesn’t have the highest-ranked transfer class, but K-State didn’t have many holes to fill.

The team did get a useful tool to fill Deuce Vaughn’s shoes. Treshaun Ward, a Florida State transfer, is the Big 12 preseason newcomer of the year.

For other schools, the transfer portal hinders player development and player leadership.

“Not for Kansas State, or not for us as long as we’re here,” Klieman said. “We’re going to do it the way we know how to do it. We’re going to build it through the high school ranks, and I don’t really care what anybody else does. We’re going to build it through the high school ranks and take a transfer here or there when we need one.”

Safety Kobe Savage sees the difference transfers make. He’s impressed with how the K-State coaches handle the portal.

“Guys like Russ Yeast, Reggie Stubblefield, Adrian Martinez and just bringing JuCo guys like myself in,” Savage said. “I feel like we use it to a great ability, finding guys like us that want to buy into the process and win games.”

Universities around the country, including K-State, have staff members dedicated to monitoring the transfer portal.

The 27 Sports team is in attendance for Big 12 Media Days. For more online coverage, click here.