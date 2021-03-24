How much K-State athletic director will make in renewed, 6-year contract with university

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Gene Taylor’s tenure as K-State’s athletic director has been a winning one according to Kansas State University, and it decided to give him a renewed contract Wednesday.

Since Director of Athletics Taylor has taken the position at K-State in April 2017, the university has seen fundraising successes as well as athletic wins, according to the university website.

The university extended Taylor’s contract to June 30, 2027. Taylor will continue to supervise “all aspects of the university’s men’s and woman’s intercollegiate athletics programs.” His salary will increase substantially in the first year of his new contract (2021-2022) from $650,000 annually to $925,000. He will earn that amount consecutively each year through to 2027.

The contract states that Taylor, upon completion of his first year in the renewed contract on June 30, 2022, will get a lump sum of $250,000. If Taylor is fired or quits, he will receive $50,000 for every 12 months completed.

The K-State contract puts incentives in place for Taylor for the following accomplishments:

$40,000 if K-State participates in the “New Year’s Day Six” post-season bowl competitions, including the Rose, Orange, Sugar, Cotton, Peach, or Fiesta Bowls

$25,000 if the men’s or woman’s basketball team appears in the NCAA post-season basketball championships

$30,000 if the men’s or woman’s basketball team makes an appearance in the “Sweet 16 round of the NCAA post-season championship tournament”

$40,000 if either the men’s or woman’s basketball makes an appearance in the NCAA Final Four

$10,000 if any athletic team wins a conference championship

$20,000 for winning a team national championship in any sport

$10,000 for achieving the highest overall graduation success rate of any other athletic conference

The contract will furnish the athletic director with a vehicle and a $14,000 vehicle stipend. If Taylor terminates his contract, he will be responsible for damages and have to pay the university $925,000.

Read a copy of Taylor’s new contract below: