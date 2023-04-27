KANSAS CITY, Mo (KSNT) – The 2023 NFL Draft could make program history for Kansas State football.

Senior Cornerback Julius Brents and Junior Defensive-End Felix Anudike Uzomah are two Wildcats prospects expected to be selected this weekend. Both however, could put their names in the history books.

Wildcat prospects have only seen their named called in the first round just five times in NFL Draft history. The last one coming in 2009, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former K-State quarterback Josh Freeman. The highest Wildcat ever selected in the draft dates all the way back to 1954, when the Green Bay Packers selected Veryl Switzer.

If Anudike-Uzomah and Brents are selected Thursday night, it would be the first time in school history that two prospects from Kansas State were taken in the first round.

Round one of the draft is Thursday night and rounds two and three will take place on Friday. Rounds four through seven will follow on Saturday.