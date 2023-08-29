MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State football’s offense has some lofty expectations this season, with a veteran offensive line, playmakers and a newly-energized quarterback Will Howard.

The most expectations from the group may come from offensive coordinator, Collin Klein. On Tuesday, Howard revealed that Klein tells them every week he wants the offense to score 50 points.

“That’s our number,” Howard said in agreeance.

The quarterback says that it’s the offense’s duty to get on the scoreboard.

“Our thing is, as an offense, we need to score as many points as we can. That’s our job,” Howard said. “Our defense, their job is to keep them from scoring any points.”

K-State’s offense hasn’t scored 50 points on its own since a week two 52-0 victory over Bowling Green in 2019. That said, Howard doesn’t see the challenge as being too big.

“I’d love to hit that 50 number, that’s definitely the number we’re shooting for, and I think with the pieces we have, we’re certainly capable of it,” Howard said.

Howard joked about wide receiver Malik Knowles wanting to up that number even higher last season.

“Malik said 80 last year,” Howard said with a smile. “Kind of ridiculous.”

K-State starts its 2023 campaign on Saturday at home against SEMO at 6 p.m.