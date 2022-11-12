WACO, Texas (KSNT)- K-State was a three-point underdog in Waco on Saturday. The Wildcat proved the oddsmakers wrong, beating Baylor 31-3.

The game resembled the Wildcats’ trip to Fort Worth in some ways. Adrian Martinez was taken out of the game after seemingly getting hurt on a third-and-one quarterback sneak. Will Howard took over in his third appearance of the season.

Howard led the Wildcats to a touchdown on his first drive under center. It was a 15-yard completion to tight end Ben Sinnott that put K-State up 7-0 in the first.

K-State forced a punt and Ty Zentner drilled a 31-yard field goal to extend the Wildcat lead to 10-0. Another Baylor punt. Another K-State touchdown. Deuce Vaughn put the jukes on a Baylor defender on his way to 20-yard pass completion from Howard to the end zone. K-State led 17-0. Baylor responded with a field goal to make it 17-3 before the half.

The second half is where this game quit resembling the K-State at TCU game, in which the ‘Cats blew a 21-10 lead. Ben Sinnott, who hadn’t scored a touchdown all season, found the end zone for a second time on a 19-yard pass from Will Howard that ended a previously scoreless third quarter.

Baylor turned the ball over on downs its next time out. K-State struck again. The pride of Junction City, DJ Giddens, ran in a touchdown from the two-yard line to take any remaining wind out of the Baylor sails. The fourth Wildcat touchdown of the day extended their lead to 31-3.

K-State forced yet another turnover on downs for Baylor on the ensuing drive. The rest of the game was rather uneventful from a scoring standpoint.

Deuce Vaughn finished with 104 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards. Ben Sinnott had 89 receiving yards on seven receptions. Will Howard finished 18-for-26 with 186 passing yards and three touchdowns.

K-State improves to 7-3. The Wildcats will play West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday, Nov. 19.