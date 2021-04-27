Hubert brings ‘total package’ to NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, KS – NOVEMBER 16: Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Wyatt Hubert (56) raises his hand after a big hit in the first quarter of a Big 12 football game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas State Wildcats on November 16, 2019 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wyatt Hubert’s commitment to K-State will soon be the second-biggest contract of his life.

Hubert, a Shawnee Heights and soon-to-be K-State alumnus, is yet another Topeka athlete set to hear his name in the 2021 NFL draft.

“He always had the passion,” Shawnee Heights football coach Jason Swift said. “Not just to play the game, but to be the best kid that he could be. When I look back and I think of some of the summer weight stuff, he’s usually one of the first ones there. I remember, before I opened up the doors, he would be in the parking lot with a ladder working on his foot work.”

But if you’ve known Hubert for a while, this is no surprise.

“He wants to have one-on-one meetings so we can go into watching film deeper and more detailed,” K-State defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt said. “It wasn’t just talking about what type of play they were running, it was talking about the scheme they were running. Wyatt wanted to know the total picture.”

His versatility extends beyond the football field, too.

“I used to always tease him like, ‘man, you can’t play the guitar,’ and then I saw him on the news,” Wyatt said. “He was playing the guitar on the news. You wouldn’t think a guy that’s that type of football player would be good at something else, but he loves music.”

Hubert will join Corey Ballentine in representing Shawnee Heights in the NFL.

“The proudest thing I am about Wyatt is who he is as a person,” Swift said. “I mean, his character level is something you would aspire your own children to have. He’s a good person. He cares about others. He’s never been too big for anyone.”

Wyatt said these factors make Hubert the total package.

“He wants to do the right thing, whether it’s in the classroom or on the football field, and he’s good around campus,” Wyatt said.

Now, Hubert’s ready to take all this to his pro career.

“He had a tremendous career that’s going to leave a lifetime of legacy,” Swift said.