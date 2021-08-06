“I’m just ready to prove them wrong” K-State soccer fueled by last-place ranking

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT)- K-State soccer had its 2021 media day Thursday, where coaches and players expressed their excitement for the season, despite Big 12 coaches picking the Wildcats to finish last in the conference.

The upcoming season is only the sixth in program history for the K-State women’s soccer team. The team finished 3-6 this past season, and is set to kick off the 2021 campaign again South Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 12.

“I think that it just gives us more motivation to prove them wrong,” returning star Brookelynn Entz said. “I’m a competitor. I’m just ready to show everybody what we can do.”

Entz was drafted into the National Women’s Soccer League in January, but decided to come back to K-State for one more year.

“Winning is a mindset. Winning is a habit. I think we need to start those habits. I think we are starting those habits,” Entz said. “That comes with training, that comes with our intensity in training and bringing the consistency every single day.”

“I feel like we have a group of young ladies that love the game and compete hard, and have the mental edge that we’ve always been looking for,” head coach Mike Dibbini said.