TOPEKA (KSNT)- Matt Walters of K-State Sports Network joined the K-Nation team in-studio on Sunday.

Walters handles sideline reporting for K-State football’s radio broadcasts. Plus, he does radio play-by-play for K-State baseball and women’s basketball. He talked about all those sports in Sunday’s edition of K-Nation.

One thing Walters deals with that fans might not be aware of is the dynamic of working the sidelines. He’s learned where coaches want him and when he can be in certain areas. He also navigated a coaching change, which meant some adjustments in that department.

“It’s a little bit different [access] now,” Walters said. “Coach Klieman and his staff are phenomenal to work with.”

He’s excited about the 2023-24 sports calendar across the board for K-State.

“Can K-State repeat as Big 12 champs in football? Do both basketball teams take that next steps forward? And for that matter, baseball got left out of the NCAA tournament, do they get in next year?” Walter said when asked about his excitement for next year.

