MANHATTAN (KSNT) – When the Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball takes the floor for the 2022-23 season they will be led by new hire Jerome Tang. K-State put out a formal announcement on Monday afternoon.

Tang agreed to a 6-year contract, which was approved by the K-State Athletics, Inc., Board of Directors and President Richard Linton. Tang will be paid $2.1 million in 2022-23 and will receive a $100,000 base salary increase each year remaining on the contract ($2.2 million in 2023-24, $2.3 million in 2024-25, $2.4 million in 2025-26, $2.5 million in 2026-27 and $2.6 million in 2027-28).

“I am beyond excited to be the next head basketball coach at Kansas State,” said Tang. “Having the opportunity to build a program with a rich basketball history at a prestigious university is truly a blessing.”

During his time at Baylor, Tang has helped the Bears post a 397-222 (.641) overall record, including a 168-155 (.520) mark in Big 12 play, to go with 13 postseason appearances (10 NCAA Tournaments, 3 NITs), one NCAA title (2021), one NIT title (2013) and one NIT runner-up finish (2009). In the process, he has helped coach 11 All-Americans, including consensus selections Johnathan Motley (2017) and Jared Butler (2021), a National Defensive Player of the Year in Davion Mitchell (2021) and 58 All-Big 12 honorees, including nine on the First Team.

“We want to personally welcome Jerome, his wife, and two children to the K-State family,” University president Richard Linton said.

Tang will take over a Kansas State program that recently finished the 2021-22 season with a 14-17 overall record, including a ninth-place finish in the Big 12 with a 6-12 mark. The hard-luck Wildcats lost 12 games by single digits, including 7 by one possession. Three players earned All-Big 12 honors, including First Team selection and Most Improved Player Nijel Pack and honorable mention and All-Defensive Team member Markquis Nowell.

Tang will be the first Black men’s head basketball coach in school history and just the fourth minority men’s head coach in school history, following former baseball coach Dave Baker (1978-83), former football coach Ron Prince (2006-08) and current women’s tennis coach Jordan Smith (2018-present).

“Coach Tang was one of my first hires when I came to Baylor in 2003, and he’s been like a brother to me for the last 19 years. I’m so grateful for the energy and effort he put into helping us build Baylor Basketball into what it is today, and I know he’s ready for this next step. While I’m sad I’ll no longer get to coach alongside him, I couldn’t be more thrilled for him to have an amazing opportunity to become a head coach in the nation’s best basketball conference. Coach Tang and his family will be tremendous additions to the K-State community, and I know the Baylor Family will be cheering him on for all but a few games each season.” Scott Drew, Head Coach of the Baylor Bears

KSNT reported on Sunday that K-State was expected to hire Tang as head men’s basketball coach.

This comes after Bruce Weber announced he was leaving the position on March 10th. Weber announced he was leaving after nearly a decade as head coach.