MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State’s new men’s basketball coach will run three camps for local youth basketball players.

The three camps run from June 10-16 at the Ice Family Basketball Center on campus: Parent/Child Camp (grades K-6) runs June 10-11; Junior Wildcat (ages 4-7); and Wildcat Camps (grades 3-6) run from June 14-16.

Attendees of the Parent/Child camp will learn drills and play games with K-State players and coaches. All participants will be provided housing, dinner on Friday, breakfast on Saturday, a K-State basketball T-shirt and a K-State basketball. Registration begins Friday, June 10, at 5 p.m. The cost is $250 per pair and $100 for each additional child.

The Junior Wildcat Camp runs from 9-11 a.m. and is $125 per camper. The Wildcat Camp, which runs from 1-5 p.m., is $175 per camper. The focus of both camps is learning the game in a fun environment, while participating in drills and games with current K-State players and staff. Each camper will receive a K-State basketball T-shirt and basketball.

Campers can register for the 2022 Jerome Tang Summer Basketball Camps online at coachjerometangbasketballcamps.com. For more information on the camp, contact the men’s basketball office at (785) 532-6531 or email bbachamp@kstatesports.com.