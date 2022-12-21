MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Jerome Tang picked up the first technical foul of his young head coaching career on Wednesday in K-State’s 73-65 win against Radford.

The technical foul came with 13:46 remaining in the second half when the Wildcats led 45-35. No reporter had to ask Tang about the violation in the postgame press conference. He brought it up immediately when sitting down to speak.

“I didn’t get the [technical foul] for saying anything,” Tang said. “I got the tech because I was out on the floor.”

Tang says the technical foul was for leaving his coaching box, not for foul language or arguing with an official.

“I was out on the floor because I wanted to stop the fast break,” Tang joked. “And we stopped the fast break!”

Tang knew he would have questions to answer from none other than his own mother for the mishap.

“My moms is going to ask me when I get home,” Tang said. “She was [at the game] and apparently she was pretty upset I got a technical foul.”

He says this isn’t technically the first technical foul of his coaching career as a whole. The lone other time he received the call is a hilarious story. He was assisting for current K-State assistant coach in the International Basketball Association in Chile. Somehow, Tang’s actions got his friend, Dowling, ejected from the game.

“He got kicked out the game because of my tech,” Tang said while bursting out with laughter. “That was pretty funny.”

Tang has led the Wildcats to a hot start in his first season as head coach. K-State men’s basketball is 11-1 overall as the team gears up for conference play beginning on Dec. 31.