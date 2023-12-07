MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball’s head coach has a message for everyone protesting on Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s behalf.

Tang and assistant coach Jareem Dowling showed up before a protest on President Richard Linton’s lawn, reminding everyone to “spread love.”

They encouraged students arriving to protest to focus on academics and pray for Tomlin instead. The group already on Linton’s lawn then left before the protest could begin.

This follows Wednesday’s protest on Linton’s lawn from students and fans encouraging the university President to end Tomlin’s suspension from the team. Tomlin was released from the team after the first protest. There is no known connection between the protest and Tomlin’s dismissal.

Before the 2023-24 season began, Tomlin was arrested in Aggieville for disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting at Tubby’s Sports Bar on Oct. 29. He later filed filed for and was granted diversion.

A day after the arrest, K-State head basketball coach Jerome Tang announced he had suspended Tomlin ‘indefinitely,’ but said he was still a part of the Wildcat team and family.

Late Wednesday evening, K-State athletic director Gene Taylor announced Tomlin’s dismissal from the team in a press release. In that announcement, it was made clear the release would be the only commentary on the situation from either K-State Athletics or the university.