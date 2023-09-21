KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- K-State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang has been selected as the Kansas City Chiefs drum honoree for their week three home game against the Bears.

The Chiefs introduced the GEHA Deck in 2019 with two gameday traditions – the Drum Honoree and the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader. Tang will be the drum leader on Sunday, Sept. 24. U.S. Navy Veteran and Latino Arts Foundation Board Member, Theresa Garza will be the Spirit Leader.

Chad Henne was the drum leader in week one.

The Chiefs hosts the Bears, kicking off at 3:25 CST on Sunday.

Tang will also appear on K-Nation on KSNT this Sunday in an exclusive one-on-one interview.