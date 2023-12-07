MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang has a message for fans after former player Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s dismissal.

Tang’s message comes on the heels of multiple, on-campus student protests and the athletic department’s decision to release Tomlin from the team.

“We love Nae’Qwan Tomlin, and we are hurting for him,” Tang said in a video posted on the team’s social media. “We love this university. I love this university, every aspect of this university. I am in love with this university because of the special synergy that exists between the community, the university and athletics. And we have to keep that moving forward.”

Tomlin was suspended from the team indefinitely before the season, following an arrest in Aggieville for disorderly conduct on Oct. 29. The now-former K-State forward did not see the floor all season.

Students believed university president Richard Linton had something to do with his absence from the court rather than Tang, causing them to protest on his lawn Wednesday. Tomlin was released from the team just hours later, per a press release from athletics director Gene Taylor, prompting another push for a student protest Thursday.

However, Coach Tang and assistant coach Jareem Dowling showed up to neutralize the second protest before it could begin.

Both coaches told the group of students waiting to protest outside of K-State president Richard Linton’s home to ‘spread love’ and pray for Tomlin during this time, instead.

Students promptly left the site after the coaches stopped by. Just a few hours after, Tang addressed the entire university.

“I’m asking you, all of us, to move forward with love,” Tang said. “We elevated this program with love. We made this all about KSU and I am asking you to help me help all of us make this about KSU and spreading love.”

The statement athletic director Gene Taylor released regarding Tomlin’s dismissal made it clear it would be the only official commentary provided the athletics department and the university.