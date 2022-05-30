MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Joe Klanderman is confident that K-State football will be successful on defense this fall.

The defensive coordinator is entering his fourth season with Kansas State and his third as defensive coordinator.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah drew National attention last fall when he tallied up what appeared to be six sacks in one game. The stat line was later changed to four sacks and two forced fumbles but fans across the country took notice nonetheless.

Anudike-Uzomah is obviously a special talent. However, he’s not the only star on the K-State defense. Coach Klanderman said a number of other K-State players on the defensive side might not get enough credit.

“I think we’ve got a lot of guys that fly under the radar,” Klanderman said. “I think Daniel Green is one of them.”

Green put together an impressive junior campaign last fall. He led the team with 89 tackles, 69 of them solo. He also tallied three sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Klanderman says despite the fact that Green and others may be underrated, you aren’t likely to hear them complain about it.

“That’s what makes us special… we’ve got a team full of guys that really don’t care who gets the credit,” Klanderman said. “Great character guys that put their head down and grind. I think that’s why we’re going to have success in 2022.”

K-State also returns Eli Huggins, who Klanderman said he believes to be the best nose guard in the Big 12. Other notable returners for the K-State defense include Jalen Pickle, Nate Matlack, Nick Allen, Ekow Boye-Doe and Khalid Duke.

K-State opens their season at home on September 3 against South Dakota.