MANHATTAN (KSNT)- K-State alum Jordy Nelson is one of nine first-year-eligible players to be nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Nelson, a Riley County High School graduate, is one of 173 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The list of nominees will be reduced to just 25 semifinalists in November.

Nelson played three seasons for K-State (2005-2007) and racked up over 2,800 receiving yards. He caught 20 touchdown passes and ran back three punts for touchdowns during his time as a Wildcat.

Nelson played nine seasons in the NFL, including eight with the Packers. He ranks fourth in franchise history with Green Bay in receptions (550), sixth in receiving yards (7,848) and third in touchdown receptions (69).

In 2015, he became the first Packer to ever win AP’s Comeback Player of the Year.

A player of coach must be retired for five years before they can receive Pro Football Hall of Fame nomination. This nomination for Nelson comes in his first year eligible.