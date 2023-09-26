MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The dates for K-State basketball’s 2023-2024 season were released on Tuesday.

K-State Sports announced on Sept. 26 that the upcoming men’s basketball season will include five Saturday home games in its Big 12 schedule. The team will play three times on ESPN’s Big Monday and will have 11 EPSN Big 12 broadcasts in 2024.

K-State released the 2023-2024 nonconference schedule earlier this year. For the full 2023-2024 schedule, see the document below:

23-24_MBB_Schedule by Matthew Self on Scribd

For more Kansas State Wildcats, click here. For men’s basketball ticket information, click here. To keep up with breaking news in northeast Kansas, download our mobile app.