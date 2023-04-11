MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor recently won National AD of the Year, from the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

Taylor’s award is, in large part, thanks to the efforts of head football coach Chris Klieman and head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang. Both coaches have been considered ‘home run hires’ by Taylor.

Klieman led the Wildcats to a Big 12 football title last fall. Tang, in year one, led the basketball team to a third place conference finish and an Elite 8 run in the NCAA tournament.

In an interview with K-State’s Brian Smoller, released on Tuesday, Taylor hinted at the idea that a contract extension is on the way for Chris Klieman.

“We’re still working through that, I think, you know, that’s probably going to be completed, you know, shortly,” Taylor said.

Taylor says there’s a lot that goes into the new deal.

“Once you get into the discussion of the financial arrangements, then you have to go into the language of the contract and that takes a while,” Taylor said.

As for Coach Tang? The ball is not rolling on that extension, yet, but Taylor wants to make sure to keep him in Manhattan, Kansas.

“We’ll probably sit down and start having those conversations and see what makes sense, what’s a fair agreement,” Taylor said. “Then to reward him for the success he had, but that makes sure he’s comfortable. We want him here for a while, and he wants to stay here. And those things take a little while. But it was certainly something we’ll start pretty soon.”

Taylor and Smoller talked about many other topics, too. The conversation included NIL, new turf on the football field, new basketball court design ideas and more. Click here to watch/ read the full conversation.