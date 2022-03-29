MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced the first member of his coaching staff Tuesday.

Jareem Dowling has 16 years of experience, as well as 12 years of international head coaching experience. He spent the past six seasons on Grant McCasland’s staff at both Arkansas State (2016-17) and North Texas (2017-22).

He served as the head coach for the U.S. Virgin Islands’ Junior National Team, and has been an assistant coach on the Senior National Team since 2007. During his time with the junior team, he guided them to two silver medals (2008 U16 Centrobasket and 2015 U17 Centrobasket) and two bronze medals (2009 and 2011 U17 Centrobasket) at international competitions.

“Jareem is an outstanding addition to the staff and I’m excited to welcome him, his wife Cierra and daughter Laiya to K-State,” Tang said. “I have known Jareem for a long time, and I always envisioned him as part of my staff when I became a head coach. He has extensive experience at nearly every level of basketball, both in college and internationally, including an incredible run at North Texas with Grant McCasland the past five years. He fits in perfectly with the rest of the staff and I can’t wait for us to get started.”