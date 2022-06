EUGENE, Ore. (KSNT) – K-State track and field alumnus Janee Kassanavoid will represent Team USA at the World Championships in hammer throw next month.

Kassanavoid qualified for the international competition after finishing second in women’s hammer throw at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships. Her throw travelled 76.04m (249 ft. 6 inches).

World Championships will take place July 15-24.