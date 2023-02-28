TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka native Wyatt Hubert is returning to football.

The Shawnee Heights grad and K-State football alum announced on social media Tuesday night he plans to come out of retirement.

Hubert, who was signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, did not play in the 2022 season. He announced his retirement last August. Hubert stated the physical health as the reason for his retirement, at the time.

“After being retired for the last 6-7 months. I was able to sit back and let my body just relax and heal naturally from rest,” Hubert told @_MLFootball on Twitter. “Now I am confident that I can go out and perform the way I was expected to when I was initially drafted into the NFL.”

The 6-foot-3 defensive end was a seventh-round draft pick in 2021. He earned First-Team All-Big 12 in 2020.