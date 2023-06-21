WICHITA, KS. (KSNT) – K-State’s alumni basketball team will be back in action this summer in The Basketball Tournament.

‘Team Purple and Black’ will be made up of players from a number of Wildcat basketball eras. The full roster, as of Wednesday, June 21, includes:

Henry Walker

Mike McGuirl

Martavious Irving

Marcus Foster

DJ Johnson

Jacob Pullen

Justin Edwards

Kamau Stokes

Thomas Gipson

Marquis Addison

Khalid Thomas

Jordan Henriquez-Roberts, Clent Steward, Rodney McGruder and Curtis Kelly will be a part of the team’ without playing’s staff. Henriquez-Roberts and McGruder will serve as general managers. Stewart and Kelly will be assistant coaches.

The group of K-State alumni will play in the Wichita regional July 20-25.