WICHITA, KS. (KSNT) – K-State’s alumni basketball team will be back in action this summer in The Basketball Tournament.

‘Team Purple and Black’ will be made up of players from a number of Wildcat basketball eras. The full roster, as of Wednesday, June 21, includes:

  • Henry Walker
  • Mike McGuirl
  • Martavious Irving
  • Marcus Foster
  • DJ Johnson
  • Jacob Pullen
  • Justin Edwards
  • Kamau Stokes
  • Thomas Gipson
  • Marquis Addison
  • Khalid Thomas

Jordan Henriquez-Roberts, Clent Steward, Rodney McGruder and Curtis Kelly will be a part of the team’ without playing’s staff. Henriquez-Roberts and McGruder will serve as general managers. Stewart and Kelly will be assistant coaches.

The group of K-State alumni will play in the Wichita regional July 20-25.