STILLWATER, Okla. (KSNT) – Former Frankfurt High School standout and K-State women’s basketball alum Emilee Ebert will finish her basketball career in a different state.

Ebert is using her “COVID year” of remaining eligibility to play for Oklahoma State for the rest of the 2023-24 season, the team announced on Friday.

She played a lot of minutes for the Wildcats, appearing in 118 games with 61 starts in four years in Manhattan, graduating after the 2022-23 season.

Ebert averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds at K-State and was the only player to start all 27 games during her sophomore season in 2021-22.

“We have been battling with very limited numbers and Emilee will help fill a void for us,” Oklahoma State head women’s basketball coach Jacie Hoyt said in a press release. “I have known and respected her since I recruited her in high school. It is a rare opportunity to get someone of her character, ability, and experience at this time of year. She’s going to be a much needed addition for the Cowgirls!”