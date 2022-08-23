MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State announcer Wyatt Thompson will be inducted into the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

‘The Voice of the Wildcats’, Thompson is entering his 21st season behind the microphone for Kansas State. The induction ceremony will take place in Manhattan on October 24th at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Thomspon has been awarded Kansas Broadcaster of the Year six times in his career. He started his broadcasting career in 1976. He made stops across the state in Great Bend, Abilene and Hays. He also spent time with Colorado State.

Don Free, who spent years with the Kansas City Royals and K-State Sports Network will also be in this year’s KAB Hall of Fame class.