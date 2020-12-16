K-State announces 2021 signing class

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced the signing of 14 players in the Wildcats’ class of 2021, including four from the state of Kansas.

The class is highlighted by four star quarterback Jake Rubley. ESPN ranks Rubley as the #25 prospect in the country and the #3 pocket passer.

SIGNINGS

Omar Daniels DB 6-0 180 Moultrie, Ga. (Colquitt County)

RJ Garcia II WR 6-1 175 Lake O’ Lakes, Fla. (Berkeley Prep)

Gaven Haselhorst LB 6-1 230 Hays, Kan. (Hays)

Brenen Hawkins WR 6-4 206 Colleyville, Texas (Heritage)

Ozzie Hoffler DE 6-3 220 Atlanta, Ga. (Woodward Academy)

Krew Jackson LB 6-5 200 Queen Creek, Ariz. (Queen Creek)

Darell Jones DB 5-11 166 Coffeyville, Kan. (Field Kindley)

Andrew Leingang OL 6-5 270 Bismarck, N.D. (Century)

Marvin Martin DB 6-1 185 Vicksburg, Miss. (Trinity Christian [TX])

DaVonte Pritchard LB 6-1 200 Gardner, Kan. (Gardner Edgerton)

Jake Rubley QB 6-3 205 Highlands Ranch, Colo. (Highlands Ranch)

Devrin Weathers RB 6-1 190 Webb City, Mo. (Webb City)

Austin Weiner OL 6-7 255 Gardner, Kan. (Gardner Edgerton)

Brayden Wood DT 6-3 267 Niwot, Colo. (Fairview)

