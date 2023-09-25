MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Jerome Tang and Kansas State have agreed on a long-term deal.

On Monday, K-State Athletics announced a contract extension for Coach Tang. It’s a new seven-year contract that keeps Tang in Manhattan, Kansas through the 2029-2030 season.

The new deal replaces Tang’s original deal which he agreed to when hired in March of 2022.

The second-year head coach will be paid $3 million in 2023-24 and receive a $100,000 increase to his salary in each remaining contract year culminating in a $3.6 million base for the 2029-30 season. There are also four retention bonuses of $200,000 following each season 2023-2027.

The new contract was unanimously approved by University leadership.

“My family and I could not be more excited about the future with this commitment from President (Richard) Linton and (athletics director) Gene (Taylor), as the staff and I continue to elevate this program to even greater heights,, “Tang said in a statement from K-State Athletics. “I say it all the time and I truly mean it, we’re fortunate every day to be at such a special place.”

In Tang’s first season with K-State, the Wildcats finished 26-10 and made a trip to the Elite 8 in the NCAA tournament. The team tied for third place in the Big 12 after being picked to finish last preseason, and despite having just two returning scholarship players.

“What Coach Tang and his staff did in their first year here was phenomenal,” K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor said in a statement from K-State Athletics. “The run to the Elite Eight was remarkable, but what separates Coach Tang is his pure love of his players and the relationships that he builds with everyone that he encounters. His ability to connect with players, staff, recruits, students and fans is special, and he is the perfect fit for Kansas State. The culture that he and his staff have built is extraordinary. We are delighted to have him, Rey, Seven and Aylyn as a vital part of the Wildcat family and for him to continue to lead our basketball team for a very long time.”

Reports in mid-July said Tang and the ‘Cats were working on an extension. However, the deal was not made official from the athletic department until Monday, Sept. 25.

“I said before I didn’t come here to rebuild but to elevate and the work has already begun. Last year’s success was just the start,” Tang said. “The staff and I are excited about what’s ahead for this team as we start practice. EMAW!”

Tang appeared on K-Nation on KSNT in an exclusive one-on-one interview on Sunday. Click here for the full show from Sunday, Sept. 24.

Tang also served as the drum honoree at the Chiefs game on Sunday.