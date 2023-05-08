MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State Athletics has a new project.

K-State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor announced on Monday that a new indoor track and field facility is in the works. The new complex will be made out of the original football training facility, as the football team just built a new indoor training center.

“When we announced our facilities master plan back in 2018, we anticipated transitioning the football indoor into a new track and field venue, and we feel like when it is completed, it will be a tremendous home for both training and competition,” Taylor said in a statement from K-State Athletics. “I know our coaching staff and student-athletes will benefit greatly from this enhancement, and we look forward to hosting more meets in the future.”

The new track facility is located just east of K-State’s outdoor track. Work has already begun in developing the new space. Football turf has been removed and progress will continue through the summer with upgraded lighting, paint and HVAC.

K-State is partnering with Mondo to provide the new indoor track surface in the facility. It will feature a six-lane, 200 meter, permeant banked track.

The facility will also include An 8-lane sprint straightaway, a pole vault lane, two long jump/triple jump lanes, throw areas, a four-lane warm-up straightaway.

A timetable for the completion of the next phase of the work on this project is yet to be finalized.