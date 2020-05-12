K-State announces transition to digital tickets

MANHATTAN, Kansas – In an effort to increase convenience and provide fans with more options, K-State Athletics and the Ahearn Fund announced today that it is shifting to digital season tickets, including mobile and print-at-home, beginning with the 2020-21 athletic season.

Moving away from the traditional printed ticket allows for K-State to extend the season-ticket payment deadline to closer to the start of each season during these uncertain times resulting from COVID-19, as well as eliminating shipping delays. The football season ticket deadline has been extended to June 1 from the original April 17 deadline. Fans will have the opportunity to choose either print-at-home or mobile during the online seat upgrade process in June. Fans who do not participate will receive print-at-home tickets which can easily be converted to mobile so that they are always easily accessible in a smart phone wallet. Mobile tickets are also easily transferable to friends and family if fans cannot attend all games.



“Making this ticketing transition provides several advantages to our fans, and is something we have talked about doing for some time,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “Combined with obvious safety improvements by reducing touching concerns and an industry-wide shift from traditional tickets, we felt this was the most appropriate time to move this direction.”



New digital ticketing options for Wildcat fans began to be implemented several years ago, including mobile single-game tickets, mobile tickets for students and last year basketball ticket purchasers were offered mobile single game parking passes. The new digital season tickets will also be implemented for K-State’s five additional ticketed sports, including men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, soccer and volleyball.



Fans who purchased football season tickets in the general seating bowl and view level will have the option to select print-at-home or mobile tickets which would be sent to their primary e-mail address, while those with loge, club, or suite tickets will have the option to select mobile tickets – sent to their primary e-mail address.

Parking passes will continue to receive printed passes, and those will be mailed to fans’ primary mailing address.



Current season ticket holders are encouraged to verify their current email addresses by logging into their online account at kstatesports.com/buytickets, reaching out to the K-State Athletics ticket office at 1 (800) 221-CATS 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by emailing tickets@kstatesports.com. All season ticket holders will receive detailed information on the changes via email.

Courtesy: K-State Athletics