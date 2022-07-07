NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- K-State is ranked fifth in the Big 12 football preseason poll.

The Jayhawks are at the bottom of the poll at 10th. K-State received 261 points in the poll. Kansas tallied 48 points. Neither team received any first-place votes.

Baylor sits atop the conference for the first time over. Oklahoma polled at No. 2 in its first season with newly-hired head coach Brent Venables.

K-State boasts the most preseason All-Big 12 players with six, while Kansas defensive back Kenny Logan Jr. was the lone Jayhawk.

Big 12 football media days will be July 13-14 in Arlington, Texas.